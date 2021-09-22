Glendale police shoot armed man making suicidal statements

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot by Glendale police officers late Tuesday night, officials said.

Police had responded to an area near 71st and Glendale avenues on Sept. 22 after multiple people had reported hearing gunshots. While officers were on the way, another caller told police that their family member was outside of a house with a gun making suicidal statements.

By the time police arrived, the suspect, a 25-year-old man, was already gone. He allegedly had fired gunshots next to the home, but no one was injured.

"The suspect texted family members threatening suicide," officials said.

Police officers later found him still armed with a gun in an alley near 60th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Officials say he attempted to run away after being told to stop.

While he was running away, police alleged that he had turned to officers while reaching for his waistband.

Two police officers shot him in response, and he was hospitalized in life-threatening condition.

No officers were injured.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

