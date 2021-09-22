Mesa residents seeing cloudy water? Nothing to worry about, officials say

Some Mesa residents may be seeing more cloudiness in their water until January due to some water treatment plant maintenance, according to city officials.

The Val Vista Water Treatment Plant will be undergoing routine maintenance starting September until February 2022. During that time, water resource workers are switching from surface water to well water.

"Dissolved air is often found trapped in groundwater," Water Resources Director Jake West said in a statement. "Our water distribution system is pressurized, causing any air that is present in groundwater to remain dissolved in the water until the pressure is released at the customer’s tap."

This released air pressure can cause the water to look cloudy or milky, but officials say it is still safe and drinkable under state and federal water quality standards.

This would affect residents east of Loop 101 to Val Vista and north of Baseline Road.

More info: https://www.mesaaz.gov/residents/water

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: