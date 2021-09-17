Mesa Police: 2 juveniles arrested in connection with threats at two high schools

article

Mesa Police officials say they have arrested two juveniles in connection with threats made against high schools in the East Valley city in recent days.

According to a statement, police arrested a 14-year-old female student of Red Mountain High School, following an incident there on Sept. 17.

"[She] was charged with Threats, a class one misdemeanor, after claiming she had an explosive device in her backpack on September 17, 2021," read a portion of the statement. "Once the student was identified she was contacted and admitted to making the false threats."

In addition to the Red Mountain High School student's arrest, Mesa Police officials say they arrested a 15-year-old male student of Dobson High School, in connection with a threat incident on Sept. 17 that led to a school lockdown.

"[He] was charged with Threats, a class one misdemeanor and Interference with or Disruption of an Educational Facility, a class 6 felony, after posting a threat on a social media platform on September 17, 2021," read a portion of the statement.

According to investigators, the two incidents are isolated, and neither of the cases or suspects have been tied to any of the other threat incidents that occurred in recent days within the city. Both suspects have been released to their legal guardians, and charges against the two have been filed through the Juvenile Division of the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Police did not release any identifying information or photographs of the two suspects, due to their age.

