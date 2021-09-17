Gilbert High School student accused of sexually assaulting underage girl

article

A student at Gilbert High School will be charged as an adult after he reportedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in the backseat of his car, police said.

The investigation began after the victim reported that her ex-boyfriend, identified as Chase Poskey, assaulted her in the parking lot of a Fry's grocery store back in January.

She told police that Poskey, who was 17 at the time, threatened to not take her home and that she would never see her family if she did not get in the backseat with him.

Court documents say that he ignored all of her refusals and attacked her anyway.

"It was me doing what I wanted to do when I wanted to do it," Poskey reportedly told the victim in a recorded phone call after the incident. "I just kind of blocked you out and I'm sorry that happened."

The high school student was arrested by Gilbert Police on Sept. 15, and he admitted to having sex with the girl despite hearing her say "No," court documents said.

"Chase has a high sex drive and will block out everything when he is having sex," police said in a report.

Poskey is banned from attending Gilbert High in person unless the court allows him to do so, and he faces a sexual assault charge.

