2 suspects arrested in connection to deadly Goodyear warehouse shooting

By Kenneth Wong and Brent Corrado
Crime and Public Safety
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Police say two men have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a Goodyear mattress manufacturer last month.

According to police, the shooting happened at a factory near Thomas Road and Cotton Lane.

The victim in the shooting was later identified as Leroy Gibbs. Investigators said the shooting was an isolated incident.

On Aug. 16, one of two suspects was identified as 21-year-old Tylen Riccalls. He is accused of murder, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, and drive-by shooting.

Police say he knew the victim who died after being shot multiple times. Riccalls’ bond is set at $1.5 million.

On Sept. 17, police announced a second suspect, 29-year-old William Dixon, was also arrested. He was already in police custody for an unrelated crime. He's accused of first-degree murder.

