Police shoot domestic violence suspect at Chandler hotel

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a Chandler hotel, officials confirmed Friday morning.

The incident began when police responded to a domestic violence call after a couple was heard arguing near Chandler Village Drive and Chandler Boulevard on Sept. 17.

A woman was reportedly trying to get away from a man, and she had asked another person at the hotel for help.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect trying to hide from them.

"The initial call was suspicious. An individual was asking to hide from another individual," said Sgt. Jason McClimans with Chandler Police. "As we were in route, call notes came in, and it sounded more like a domestic violence incident. And that’s what it turned into when we got here."

He reportedly displayed a gun at police, and he was shot by authorities in response. The unidentified man was hospitalized in unknown condition.

There is no threat to the public, and no officers were injured, police say.

