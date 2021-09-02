Man dies after being found shot inside Phoenix tow truck

article

Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near 36th Avenue and Buckeye Road on Sept. 1.

Officers arrived at the area at 5 p.m. Tuesday for what was originally reported as a stabbing.

They found 31-year-old Evanni Corona inside of a nearby tow truck with a gunshot wound, officials said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives are still working to find information about the suspect involved. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

