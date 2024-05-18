3 officers allegedly assaulted, 1 bitten by suspect in Phoenix

One man is in jail after allegedly biting and punching three police officers in downtown Phoenix on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. and resulted in a single suspect being taken to jail.

It took place near 1st Street and Fillmore Street and the suspect was identified as 20-year-old Bobby Freeman.

What we know:

According to a release, Freeman fled from police after he was allegedly seen by officers trying to stab an unknown person.

When he was located, after running away, he was given commands to surrender but did not. That is when he allegedly began hitting and biting police officers.

One of the officers he allegedly assaulted was a woman.

Freeman was booked into jail on numerous charges including aggravated assault on officers, according to the release.

Map of where the incident occurred: