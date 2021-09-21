Expand / Collapse search

ADOT: Traffic lanes reopened along US 60 near Val Vista following crash

MESA, Ariz. - All lanes of the eastbound U.S. 60 freeway near Val Vista Road in Mesa have reopened following cleanup from a crash, the Arizona Department of Transportation said on Sept. 21.

"All lanes are temporarily blocked at US 60 near Val Vista as crews work to clear debris off the freeway from a crash," ADOT tweeted in reference to the original closure.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has not released any information about the crash.

