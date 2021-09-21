PD: Body of man who jumped into Tempe Town Lake recovered

Police say the body of a man who jumped into Tempe Town Lake early Tuesday morning has been recovered.

According to Tempe Police, officers and firefighters responded to the lake for reports of a possible drowning at 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 21. Police learned an 18-year-old man jumped into the lake and did not resurface.

His body was recovered hours later by firefighters.

An investigation into the drowning is ongoing by police.

