PD: Body of man who jumped into Tempe Town Lake recovered
TEMPE, Ariz. - Police say the body of a man who jumped into Tempe Town Lake early Tuesday morning has been recovered.
According to Tempe Police, officers and firefighters responded to the lake for reports of a possible drowning at 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 21. Police learned an 18-year-old man jumped into the lake and did not resurface.
His body was recovered hours later by firefighters.
An investigation into the drowning is ongoing by police.
