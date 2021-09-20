Family searching for answers after West Valley woman was found dead following hit-and-run crash in Goodyear

A family is still searching for answers, after a 42-year-old Glendale woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Goodyear.

Kristy Smith was set to turn 43 in October, and currently, police have few leads on her case, other than the description of the car the suspect drove off in.

"I do wanna find pretty much anything that we can get, because she just didn't deserve any of that," said Smith's daughter, Ashly Burkett.

The crash happened in the area of Camelback and Sarival Roads, not far from the Loop 303. Smith's body was found in the area by Goodyear Police, just before midnight on Sept. 14. Investigators say a car heading west hit her, and then kept going.

"She had a beautiful spirit. Always positive. Wanted to make sure everybody around her was having a good time," said Burkett.

Burkett is struggling with the sudden death of her mother. They lived together, and Smith cherished becoming a grandmother of two.

"Watching her with my kids, just to see what a wonderful grandma she was, there's no words to describe how much I miss her," said Burkett.

Burkett has no idea what led up to the hit-and-run, but she says Smith was found wearing only a t-shirt.

Meanwhile, Goodyear Police officials have released information on the suspect vehicle, using a stock photo. The vehicle is believed to be a silver 2018 to 2021 Toyota Camry. Investigators say the car probably has damage to the front passenger side headlight, and a damaged windshield with possible damage to the passenger side window and mirror.

As the investigation continues, Burkett is pleading for any information that can lead to justice for her mother.

"I understand being scared and feeling guilty, but this is my mom, and I just want to be at peace knowing what happened to her," said Burkett.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

https://www.silentwitness.org/

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters