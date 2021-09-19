Mandate for COVID-19 vaccine or negative test at Arizona venues goes into effect this week

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Several Arizona music venues will begin requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to see a performance.

This mandate will go into effect on Monday, Sept. 20.

As for Sunday night at the Rebel Lounge, dozens of people were packed into the venue to enjoy a concert.

This was the first time in a couple of years that many have been able to enjoy the scene.

"So exciting. Glad we can finally go back to shows," said concert-goers Mia and Michael Melvin.

Starting tomorrow, the Rebel Lounge, along with other venues, will be requiring vaccination cards or a negative test.

"Really most of that was artist-driven. So many of the artists touring this fall wanted to know what we were doing. It's been a conversation for the last few months and the easiest way was just a bunch of us venues got together and said we're all going to do it," said Stephen Chilton, owner of the Rebel Lounge.

Chilton says, for the most part, response to the mandate has been positive.

"Most people have been super supportive of it. A lot of people saying it makes them confident to buy tickets, some that were on the fence. We've obviously got some pushback but really overwhelmingly positive."

Those lined up for the show on Sunday night say they have no problem with the Rebel Lounge requiring vaccinations.

"I'm perfectly fine with that and I think it's a good idea," said Daniel Cos of Tempe.

"I feel like for concert venues you know, it's ok. It's a private business so I feel like they are entitled to ask whatever they want of people choosing to enter the business," said Mia Melvin.

And Chilton says for him, the benefit is getting more artists from across the country to perform, helping him and audience members feel safe.

"Feels good and like every night we're hearing from people say, ‘This is my first concert since COVID,’ so it's like every night and that's fun seeing people excited and happy to see music again is the best part."

On Aug. 16, 15 locations in the Valley, Tucson and Flagstaff, announced vaccination cards would be required to get into a show.

Venues requiring COVID-19 vaccine and/or proof of negative test:

191 Toole, Tucson

Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

Club Congress * (Inside Only), Tucson

Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix

Fox Tucson Theatre, Tucson

The Marquee Theatre, Tempe

The Nash, Phoenix

The Nile Theater, Mesa

The Orpheum Theater, Flagstaff

The Rialto Theatre, Tucson

The Rebel Lounge, Phoenix

The Rhythm Room, Phoenix

Valley Bar, Phoenix

Walter Where?House, Phoenix

West Side Blues Club * (Vaccine Only), Glendale

Yucca Tap Room, Tempe

Yucca North, Flagstaff

