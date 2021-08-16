Expand / Collapse search
More than a dozen Arizona venues requiring COVID-19 vaccines, negative tests

More than a dozen music venues in the Valley, Tucson and Flagstaff are requiring proof of being vaccinated against COVID-19.

PHOENIX - Lounges across Arizona are getting on the COVID-19 vaccination train because if you want to watch a show live, you'll need a vaccination card at more than a dozen music venues.

Not to worry, organizers are giving hopeful concert-goes some time to get a card proving they're fully vaccinated.

Rebel Lounge is one of the venues requiring guests to be vaccinated, but an alternative is proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

"The response has been huge from fans and artists and it's largely being artists driven. The artist wants to know their fans and they are safe. This is what we need to do to convince artists that the fall will be safe so they stay on the road and they go on tour," said Stephen Chilton with the Rebel Lounge.

The new policy will begin on Sept. 20 to give guests time to get vaccinated if they choose to. 

On Monday, 15 locations in the Valley, Tucson and Flagstaff, announced vaccination cards will be required to get into a show.

Recently, Live Nation announced fans need to be vaccinated to attend a show.

While Chilton says they have heard some nay-sayers, it was a group decision.

"It was definitely strength in numbers. All of us were talking about should we be doing this and it's a lot easier if all of us do it," he explained.

Venues requiring COVID-19 vaccine and/or proof of negative test:

  • 191 Toole, Tucson
  • Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix
  • Club Congress * (Inside Only), Tucson
  • Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix
  • Fox Tucson Theatre, Tucson
  • The Marquee Theatre, Tempe
  • The Nash, Phoenix
  • The Nile Theater, Mesa
  • The Orpheum Theater, Flagstaff
  • The Rialto Theatre, Tucson
  • The Rebel Lounge, Phoenix
  • The Rhythm Room, Phoenix
  • Valley Bar, Phoenix
  • Walter Where?House, Phoenix
  • West Side Blues Club * (Vaccine Only), Glendale
  • Yucca Tap Room, Tempe
  • Yucca North, Flagstaff

