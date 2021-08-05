LIST: Mask or no mask? Which retailers and restaurants are requiring face coverings

article

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance on July 27 to recommend that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 resume wearing masks indoors in parts of the country with high levels of the virus. The public health agency also advised everyone in K-12 schools to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

Check below to see if your next shopping trip will require you to wear a mask inside the store.

This is a developing list of retailers. Check back for updates.

Albertsons, Safeway

Required: Yes, for customers with vaccination appointments

"We require customers across all of our locations to wear face coverings until fully vaccinated, for their protection and for that of our associates."

Aldi

Required: Varies

"Following the latest CDC guidance, we no longer mandate the use of face coverings for customers and employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, unless required by state or local jurisdictions."

Apple stores

Required: Varies

"Face masks may be required for customers, depending on local mandates and conditions."

AT&T stores

Required: Yes

"Masks are required to be worn by employees, customers and visitors in our stores and will be provided to customers who need them."

Bashas’, AJ's, Food City, Diné Markets, Eddie's Country Store

Required: No

"In accordance with Center for Disease Control & Prevention guidance: Face Masks or Face Coverings are Recommended for Entry. Thank you for your understanding."

Bed Bath & Beyond

Required: Varies

"All customers and associates must wear a mask or face covering inside our stores. In US locations where permitted by local order or law, fully vaccinated customers are exempt from wearing a mask."

Best Buy

Required: No

As of May 18, "..fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear face coverings in our stores, except where otherwise mandated by state or local order. Instead, they will be available for any customer who wants one."

Chipotle

Required: Varies

"Based on the new CDC guidance, masks will be required for all employees as well as encouraged for guests located in high COVID-19 transmission areas of the country."

Circle K

Required: No

As of May 17, "At Circle K locations where the state or local jurisdiction does not have a mask mandate, vaccinated team members and customers may remove their masks at our locations. We will not require proof of vaccination, and trust that team members and customers will do the right thing to protect their own health and those of their community."

Costco

Required: Varies

"Costco locations will follow the face mask regulations of the applicable state and local jurisdictions."

CVS

Required: Varies

"Face coverings are required for employees and customers who are not fully vaccinated."

Dollar General

Required: No

As of May 18, "Following the most recent CDC guidance, Dollar General will not require fully-vaccinated employees, customers and vendors to wear facial coverings or masks. All others are encouraged to continue wearing face coverings. This update applies across our organization and includes our stores, distribution centers, transportation teams and Store Support Center.

In areas where local, county and/or state law mandates mask use, employees and customers are required to wear masks."

Dollar Tree, Family Dollar

Required: Varies

"We are following the latest guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as all local and state ordinances."

Gap

Required: No

"We recommend that customers who are not fully vaccinated wear masks in our stores, except in jurisdictions where masks are required by law."

Goodwill

Required: Varies

"Local Goodwills may require the use of masks in stores and career centers in accordance with state and local ordinances and based on current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Requiring the use of masks is only one of the safety precautions local Goodwills may take to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 between individuals and to make store and career center environments safer for everyone."

Home Depot

Required: Yes

"Beginning August 2, we’ll require all associates, contractors and vendors to wear a mask while indoors at all U.S. Home Depot stores, distribution centers, office locations and customers’ homes or businesses, regardless of vaccination status. We’ll ask customers to wear masks while in our stores and continue to offer masks to those who don’t have one."

H&M

Required: Varies

"In locations where there is no longer a mandatory mask order in place, vaccinated customers may shop in our stores without a mask."

Ikea

Required: Varies

"We are following the CDC mask guidelines and no longer require face coverings/masks for fully vaccinated customers in our stores, except where local orders still require it. However, we still encourage customers to wear masks to protect the unvaccinated population."

Kohl's

Required: Varies

"Effective Tuesday, August 3, Kohl's will require our store associates in counties with substantial or high risk of transmission, as identified by the CDC, to wear masks while in store. We also recommend that customers in substantial and high-risk counties wear masks while shopping."

Fry's

Required: Yes

"According to the CDC, wearing a facial covering, combined with social distancing and frequent handwashing, has been scientifically proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Following this guidance, we are requiring all customers in all locations wear a mask when shopping in our stores, joining our associates who continue to wear masks.



We respect and acknowledge that some customers, due to medical reasons, may not be able to wear a mask (with the exception of small children). We encourage those customers to consider an alternative option like a face shield or facial covering. If they’re unable to wear a mask or an alternative design, we request that they use our e-commerce services like pickup or delivery. To support all households during the COVID-19 pandemic, our grocery pickup service remains free (generally a $4.95 fee) on orders totaling $35 or more."

JC Penney

Required: Varies

"Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) latest guidelines, JCPenney will no longer require fully vaccinated customers and associates to wear masks in our stores, except where it’s mandated by state or local ordinances. Children from two to 12 years old must continue to wear a mask to receive a salon service until a vaccine is available for this age group."

Lowe's

Required: Varies

"Lowe’s associates are required to wear masks indoors at all U.S. locations and while working in a customer’s home or business – regardless of vaccination status. Lowe’s will continue to abide by all state and local mask mandates. Stores will have signs encouraging customers to wear masks, and free masks will continue to be available for customers who request them."

Lyft

Required: Yes

"Before riding or driving with Lyft, you must agree that you’re symptom-free, and will follow CDC guidance related to COVID-19, including wearing a face mask that covers your mouth and nose (as required by federal order). A mask is required even if you’ve been vaccinated."

Macy's

Required: Varies

"Facial coverings are recommended but not required for vaccinated customers in our store locations, except where state or local mandates require them."

McDonald's

Required: Yes, for staff

"The wearing of gloves and masks/face coverings by employees who are interacting with customers is now standard in all McDonald's U.S. restaurants."

Nordstrom

Required: Varies

"The health and safety of you and our employees are always our top priority. When it comes to COVID-19, we're complying with all state and local mandates and we continue to require masks and social distancing for anyone who isn't fully vaccinated."

O'Reilly Auto Parts

Required: No

"Per CDC recommendations, we require all team members to wear face masks unless they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and even our fully vaccinated team members will gladly wear face masks during your visit upon your request. We also ask that our customers wear masks wherever required by state or municipal regulatory order, and we strongly encourage and appreciate their use in all of our stores by anyone who has not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19."

PetSmart

Required: Varies

"In accordance with CDC guidance, face coverings are no longer required for fully vaccinated individuals at any of our U.S. locations, except where state or local law requires a face covering. We ask those who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in our locations."

Ross Dress for Less

Required: Yes

"For everyone’s safety, face coverings are required in our stores except for young children and those with underlying health conditions."

Sam's Club

Required: No

"Facility Management will also post signage at our stores and clubs to remind customers and members about the CDC’s revised guidance and strongly encourage them to wear masks or face coverings."

Sephora

Required: Varies

"Effective 5/28/21, based on recently announced new guidance from the CDC, we will allow clients who are vaccinated to enter our stores without a mask, unless federal/state/local regulations require them by law. We request that any client who is not vaccinated continue to wear a face covering, and we acknowledge that any client, especially those who are at higher risk, may choose to continue wearing a mask. Thank you in advance for considerate cooperation with this revised policy."

Sprouts

Required: Varies

"As of May 12, 2021, we strongly encourage non-vaccinated people over the age of 2 without disabilities or underlying medical conditions to wear face coverings while inside our stores. This policy is in line with CDC recommendations regarding the use of face coverings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Where state mandates or local ordinances require face coverings, we will request or require customers to wear a face covering."

Starbucks

Required: Varies

"In alignment with the updated guidance from the CDC, Starbucks strongly recommends customers wear facial coverings while visiting our stores, regardless of vaccination status. Where mandated by local law or regulation, Starbucks will require customers wear masks while in our stores."

Target

Required: Varies

"Based on the CDC’s updated guidance, we require face coverings for our team members and strongly recommend face coverings for all guests in areas with substantial or high risk of transmission, as defined by the CDC."

Uber

Required: Yes

"No mask. No ride. We all play a role in helping keep each other safe. That’s why as part of our Door-to-Door Safety Standard, riders and drivers are required to wear a face cover or mask, even when vaccinated."

Ulta Beauty

Required: Varies

"Face coverings are not required for fully-vaccinated guests and associates, unless mandated by state or local ordinances."

Verizon

Required: Varies

"Non-vaccinated customers and employees are required to use a mask when visiting our stores. Please note: Verizon follows state and local requirements regarding mask use. You may be required to wear a mask even if you are fully vaccinated."

Walgreens

Required: Yes, for staff

"As many states continue to see increasing levels of COVID-19 activity due to the Delta variant, we have reinstated face cover requirements for all Walgreens team members – regardless of vaccination status – in our stores, distribution centers and offices nationwide, effective Aug. 4.



"We continue to monitor and follow the latest guidance from the CDC and local and state health officials, and we encourage all customers, including those who are vaccinated, to wear face covers in our stores to help limit the spread of COVID-19."

Walmart

Required: Varies

"Per CDC Guidance, all Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in an area of substantial or high transmission are required to wear a mask or face covering while working indoors, regardless of vaccination status. In these counties and where there are state or local mask mandates, associates will be required to wear masks inside our facilities, including stores, clubs, distribution centers, fulfillment centers and our campus offices. The CDC updates its data on transmission rates every Monday, so the guidance on mask usage will change over time in different locations.

"Facility Management will also post signage at our stores and clubs to remind customers and members about the CDC’s revised guidance and strongly encourage them to wear masks or face coverings."

Whole Foods

Required: No

"Customers and Team Members who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are welcome in most of our store locations without a mask. Unvaccinated customers are asked to continue to wear masks."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.