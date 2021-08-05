150 Arizona doctors call for statewide school mask mandate

More than 150 Arizona doctors will deliver a letter to Governor Doug Ducey on August 5, calling on him to institute a statewide mask mandate in K-12 schools.

"A group of Phoenix-based pediatricians and family doctors will deliver a letter to the Governor signed by more than 150 Arizona physicians praising the school districts that have defied the state law banning mask mandates and calling upon the Governor to institute a statewide mask mandate in K12 schools," read a statement from a news release.

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman is also calling on the governor to repeal his ban on mask mandates in schools.

Ducey has repeatedly said he doesn't plan on reversing his decision to ban mask mandates.

The doctors are scheduled to deliver the letter at 10 a.m.

