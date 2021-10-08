Mask mandate in place for students and staff at Washington Elementary School District in Phoenix
School is now officially in session in the Washington Elementary School District and students showed up to class with masks.
ASU, UArizona recommending mask use and COVID-19 vaccination as start of new school year nears
Officials with two of the Arizona's public universities are recommending students get vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as recommending mask use, as a new school year is set to get underway.
Amazon to mandate masks for all its workers in warehouses
Starting Monday, Amazon will be requiring all of its 900,000 U.S. warehouse workers to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.
Arkansas judge blocks law banning mask mandates in schools
An Arkansas judge has temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a law that prevents schools and other governmental agencies from requiring masks.
More Arizona school districts approve mask-wearing mandates
Tucson Unified School District and more Phoenix districts have approved for students and staff to wear masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
150 Arizona doctors call for statewide school mask mandate
“Your prohibition on mask requirements means no Arizona school can provide a safe learning environment,” the doctors wrote. “Each and every one of our students and their educators deserve better.”
LIST: Mask or no mask? Which retailers and restaurants are requiring face coverings
Will your next shopping trip require you to wear a mask inside the store? Check out our list of retailer requirements.
Brophy College Prep to mandate vaccinations, masks
Brophy College Prep is requiring students, staff and teachers to be vaccinated by Sept. 13 or they must get tested twice a week for COVID-19.
Phoenix Union High School District reinstates mask mandate
"In an effort to protect our staff, students, and the community, PXU has a good faith belief that following guidance from the CDC and other health agencies regarding mitigation strategies is imperative," the district said in a news release on Friday.
Some Arizona city facilities again will have mask mandates
As the CDC released a state-wide new mask mandate for vaccinated and non-vaccinated, some Arizona cities started to follow.
Coconino County, Flagstaff dropping COVID-19 mask mandates
Flagstaff, the most populous city in Coconino County in northern Arizona, and the county itself are dropping masking mandates they implemented last June to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
City of Phoenix votes to lift mask mandate for fully vaccinated people
The Phoenix City Council has voted to lift the city's mask mandate for fully vaccinated people following new CDC guidance issued last week.
Meeting chaos: Scottsdale Unified School Board ends meeting when attendees refuse to wear masks
"It's really disappointing to me that on a night where we had intended so much student success, we have had people in this room who have refused to comply with the school district's expectations for masks," one board member said.
Arizona Gov. signs bill to limit enforcement of mask use
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill into law that will limit mask mandates, and health experts say this will cause issues down the line in the health care industry.
Arizona businesses won’t have to enforce mask mandates after Gov. Ducey signs new bill
Advocates of a now-signed bill that allows Arizona businesses to ignore mask mandates say business owners should be allowed to decide for themselves whether to require their customers to follow public health orders issued by cities and counties.
Tempe joins Phoenix, Flagstaff in keeping mask mandate in place
Tempe city officials said they would use COVID-19 vaccine rates and case count data to determine when they would end their mask mandate.
Video shows Phoenix Trader Joe's employees argue with customer refusing to wear a mask
Video taken at a Trader Joe's in Phoenix shows employees arguing with a customer over whether to follow CDC masking guidelines or to listen to Gov. Ducey's orders.
Phoenix mask mandate will remain in effect despite Gov. Ducey's executive order
Officials with the City of Phoenix say the city's mask mandate, which was instituted in June of 2020, will remain in place despite an order by Gov. Doug Ducey that cities, towns and counties must now lift such mandates.
Pima County keeps mask mandate in defiance of Gov. Ducey
Local authorities maintain Ducey has no power to block them from taking steps to protect health in their communities. The mayors have Flagstaff and Tucson have also defied Ducey and maintained their mask mandates.
Arizona Senate revokes mask mandate after governor’s action
Face masks are now optional, and members continue to have the option of voting from their offices.