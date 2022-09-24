New Arizona laws go into effect for voting, motorcycle lane filtering, mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Rules put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic have led to several new Arizona laws on masks and vaccines; plus new voting and transportation laws. Here's what you need to know about the laws that went into effect September 24:

HB 2492: voter registration; verification; citizenship

A new law that will require voters to show proof of U.S. citizenship when casting their ballot in a federal election.

House Bill 2492 was signed by Governor Doug Ducey earlier this year and requires a person who is registering to vote to prove citizenship, proof of residency, and must show where they were born.

Gov. Ducey calls the law a balanced approach for election integrity, while voting rights advocates say it will make it more difficult for thousands of voters to show they are eligible.

SB 1273: Passing rules for motorcyclists

With Senate Bill 1273, motorcyclists are permitted to ride in between lanes and pass cars stopped at red lights.

Supporters say it's tough for bikers to stop for long periods of time and this bill will make the roads safer.

The new law only applies to streets with at least two lanes in the same direction and with speed limits of 45 miles per hour or less. And when passing, the motorcyclist cannot travel more than 15 miles per hour.

HB 2107: emergency powers; business closure; repeal

Restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic have led to some new laws involving mask and vaccine mandates.

House Bill 2107 prohibits any city leader in the state from shutting down a business during an emergency.

This comes after Pima County shut down bars, restaurants, and health clubs to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Addtional laws prevent cities or towns from requiring face masks and stops communities from requiring COVID-19 vaccines as a condition of employment or attendance at school.