Philadelphia to drop mask mandate days after reinstating it

Published 
Updated April 22, 2022 3:02AM
COVID-19 Mask Mandates
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Philadelphia health officials vote to end mask mandate

Days after reinstating a mask mandate in Philadelphia, officials vote for an end to the mandate

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia officials, in an about-face, say they will drop the indoor mask mandate that was implemented across the city on Monday.

Mayor Jim Kenney’s office stated decreasing hospitalizations and a narrowing of leveling of case counts were the reason for the shift.

The city will move to strongly recommend all people wear masks indoors, but will move away from a mask mandate.

The mayor’s office did not specify when they intend to implement the change. They stated more details would become available in briefing Friday. 

Philadelphia is the only large city in the United States to have re-implemented a mask mandate, after dropping it in March 2022. 

GETTY Indoor Mask Sign

A "Please Wear A Face Mask" sign outside a store as the indoor mask mandate is reinstated in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S, on Monday, April 18, 2022. Philadelphia is bringing back its indoor mask mandate beginning April 18 after a 50% increase in

Confusion arose earlier this week when a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation. The ruling appeared to free operators to make their own decisions about mask requirements. 

SEPTA announced Monday night that "the wearing of masks aboard SEPTA vehicles and in SEPTA stations & concourses is recommended but no longer required of customers or employees." SEPTA employees working inside offices, districts and shops within Philadelphia were asked to continue wearing masks in accordance with the city's mandate. 

The Justice Department has since said they would be filing an appeal in an effort to overturn the judge's order that voided the mask mandate on  planes and trains and in travel hubs. 

Health officials use four key metrics, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, test positivity rates and the rate of increase in cases, to determine the move from one response tier to the next.

The tiers are listed as: 

  • Extreme Caution: Proof of vaccination required for places that serve food or drink; masks required in indoor public places
  • Caution: Proof of vaccination or negative test within 24 hours for places that serve food or drink; masks required in indoor public places
  • Mask Precautions: No vaccine requirement for places that serve food or drink; masks required in indoor public places
  • All Clear: No vaccine requirement for places that serve food or drink; No mask requirement (except in schools, healthcare institutions, congregate settings, and on public transportation)