More Arizona school districts approve mask-wearing mandates

Tucson’s largest school district and two more Phoenix districts have approved mask-wearing mandates to curb the spread of COVID-19 despite a recently enacted state law barring school districts from requiring mask-wearing.

The Tucson Unified School district board voted unanimously during an emergency meeting Aug. 4 to require that all students and staff wear masks on campus, and the Osborn and Roosevelt districts said their boards approved similar requirements on Aug. 3.

The three districts’ actions came after Phoenix Union High School District approved a mask-wearing mandate last week and Phoenix Elementary School approved one on Aug. 2.

A state prohibition against masking mandates by school districts was included in budget legislation enacted in late June, but it’s unclear whether the state’s prohibition is now binding.

The legislation doesn’t take effect until Sept. 29, though it included a provision saying the prohibition is retroactive.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge scheduled a hearing Wednesday on a Phoenix Union teacher’s request for an order blocking the district’s mandate.

Arizona on Wednesday reported 2,286 additional COVID-19 cases and 7 more deaths, increasing the pandemic totals to 935,647 cases and 18,289 deaths. The number of virus-related hospitalizations rose to 1,252 as of July 3.

