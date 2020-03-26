Nurse believes she has COVID-19 after husband tests positive, but she can't get a test
There are nearly 800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arizona, but with a lack of testing kits, the number is expected to be at its peak in toward the end of April, according to the director of the state's top health official.
City of Phoenix to place restrictions on popular hiking trails
The City of Phoenix is placing restrictions on some of their most popular hiking trails in an effort to promote social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Glendale Union High School District handing out free meals to kids under 18
Glendale high schools are handing out free meals to people under 18.
Flagstaff mayor closes salons, says complaint unmerited
The mayor of Flagstaff said her decision to close nail salons and beauty parlors is not barred by the governor’s order blocking cities from expanding his list of essential businesses.
Medical school in Arizona offering early graduation amid coronavirus pandemic
Officials with the University of Arizona College of Medicine - Phoenix announced they will offer early graduation for qualified fourth-year students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Ducey announces $5M in rental assistance for Arizonans
Governor Doug Ducey announced that 5 million dollars in funding will now be available to help Arizonans struggling to pay rent.
Maricopa County health officials hold virtual news conference amid coronavirus pandemic
In Maricopa County alone, there are nearly 400 cases of COVID-19, as of Friday. This represents an increase of 100 from Thursday.
New state guidelines suggest discouraging COVID-19 testing for most patients
A new document released by the Arizona State Department of Health Service is suggesting that primary care providers discourage COVID-19 tests for most patients.
More expectant mothers looking at home births as hospital alternative during coronavirus pandemic
The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is having an effect on expectant mothers, in a way people might not think about.
LIST: Coronavirus testing locations in Arizona
Flu, cold and coronavirus often share certain symptoms, but differences in intensity and how they appear can offer clues to which one is causing the misery.
Gov. Ducey signs legislation to support schools, teachers during closures
Governor Doug Ducey signed legislation on Friday intended to support schools, teachers and families.
Easy pantry meals to cook during quarantine
With many of us working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, now is the perfect time to eat in, skip going to the grocery store, and use what's in your pantry.
Mesa food bank relocates to Mesa Convention Center for weekly food distribution
United Food Bank has relocated to the Mesa Convention Center to feed thousands of homes from 8 A.M. to noon every Friday - a drastic increase in demand compared to only a few weeks ago. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
Valley medical centers implement walk-in clinics to relieve urgent care rooms
The CORE Institute is offering walk-in orthopedic urgent care services to relieve emergency rooms currently overwhelmed by coronavirus cases. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
Protecting first responders amid coronavirus outbreak
First responders have to be on the job and protect and serve the public, so how do they stay safe? FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell reports.
Appeals grow to close US national parks during pandemic
The Trump administration is sticking with its crowd-friendly waiver of entrance fees at national parks during the coronavirus pandemic while communities appeal for a shutdown at other parks.
Arizona National Guard work picks up as virus cases rise
The Arizona National Guard stepped up its efforts to bolster the supply of food as a few dozen soldiers packed boxes at food banks seeing a surge in demand.
First responders have no choice but to be out in public during coronavirus pandemic
As COVID-19 continues to spread, many businesses across the U.S. have closed temporarily, and some people are quarantining themselves.
Valley record store stays open, with curbside assistance
As COVID-19 continues to spread, one record store in the Valley will remain open, with some changes.
Fry's Food Stores worker tested positive for COVID-19
Officials with the Valley grocery chain has confirmed with FOX 10 that one of their workers has tested positive for COVID-10.