Arizona COVID-19 cases are up, but symptoms are much milder, doctor says

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
6
Red Flag Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Wind Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim

Arizona COVID-19 cases are up, but symptoms are much milder, doctor says

By
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona COVID-19 cases are up, but symptoms are much milder, doctor says

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are up in the state, so an Arizona doctor is explaining the trends going on 5 months after January's omicron variant surge. There is a silver lining, he says.

PHOENIX - COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are up in the state, so an Arizona doctor is explaining the trends going on 5 months after January's omicron variant surge.

Many are testing positive for COVID-19 right now after making it through the entire pandemic without getting sick.

Family physician in Phoenix, Dr. Andrew Carrol says this spike is likely because people are more relaxed with COVID-19 safety protocols.

RELATED: Arizona Gov. Ducey tests positive for COVID-19, will not attend border talks with Pence

"Over the last 2 to 3 weeks, we have been busier than we ever have been," Carrol says. More than half of the patients he has been seeing either have the virus or have been exposed to it.

The numbers on the Arizona Department of Health Services website show a similar trend – that the number of cases have on the rise in recent weeks compared to the very low numbers reported in April of this year.

"The COVID waves have been just unpredictable. We can't tell what makes the waves happen, but I am certain that this time around is due to kids getting out of school," Carrol said. " … people returning from vacation, and now they are sick."

The good news, Carroll says, is the sickness is much milder, with many experiencing more headache-like symptoms rather than the high number of patients dealing with respiratory issues we have seen in the past.

"I don't think it is because the disease itself is milder. Most people have been immunized or have had the illness before, so they have some degree of immunity, so it isn't as bad because they were already sick before," he explained.

Carroll says the main variant still spreading right now is omicron.

He says if you are healthy, a vaccine and a booster are beneficial. If you have any comorbidities, he says boosters will help fight the virus.
 