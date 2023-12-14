'Tis the season to get sick, and this year, it's a quadruple whammy in Arizona

From a cold to COVID-19, from the flu to wintertime allergies, people across the Valley are getting sick. And we haven't even hit the peak season yet. You can also see a haze in the air.

Are you coughing or sneezing? Or maybe getting the chills? You're not alone. But is it an illness or allergies? And how do you know the difference?

‘Tis the season to get sick – and this year, it’s a quadruple whammy. The flu, coronavirus, RSV, and allergies – all out to get you.

"We've got influenza, RSV, and COVID. We are seeing increased cases right now of all three of those respiratory viruses here in Arizona," said Dr. Cara Christ. She is the former state health director, now working at Blue Cross Blue Shield.

She says the difference between illness and allergies is mostly fever or no fevers.

"With allergies, you may get a runny nose, itchy eyes. You may get the allergy black eyes because you’re rubbing your eyes, but you’re not going to get that fever that you may get with some of those infections."

There's also a fifth culprit out there. It's nearly invisible and everywhere around you: high pollution, like we experienced on December 14.

"If you got a high risk respiratory condition or you’re not feeling well, and you’re having to know you're coughing and you are gonna want to stay inside if there is a high pollution alert," said Christ.

Dr. Christ urges everyone to get a vaccine when appropriate, don't forget to stay home when you're sick, and wash your hands often. She also says the peak season for the cold, flu, and COVID usually starts in January.