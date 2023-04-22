A sign of the times: Embry Health holds massive sale on equipment used during COVID-19 pandemic

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

It's another sign the COVID-19 pandemic is winding down.

Embry Health once hosted massive testing sites for COVID-19, but now the business is holding a huge warehouse sale and everything must go – from test kits to traffic cones.

At the height of the pandemic, the provider was testing 40,000 people in Arizona a day. Now, that number is about 50 people a day.

"When that supply ended, pallets of supplies kept coming in and there was really nothing to do with it anymore," said Raymond Embry, CEO. "We're still providing COVID-19 testing throughout the community, so other than what we really need to operate, everything else has to go."

The 20,000 square foot warehouse in Tolleson has been a sort of operations headquarters for Embry Health during the height of the pandemic, but things have changed since 2020. Embry Health is vacating the space by April 30th and Arizonans are finding new uses for items typically found in the medical space.

RVs, campers, office supplies, and hospital equipment are just a few of the items you'll find on clearance at the Embry Health event. For shoppers, it's also a sign we're heading in a good direction.

"It's almost out of here, it's almost like the flu, and it's not as crazy as it used to be," Rafael Badillo said.

They'll be selling everything until April 30, or until everything is gone.

Embry does still have testing locations for those looking for COVID tests.

Arizona, at a point during the pandemic, was one of the top states experiencing the highest COVID-19 infections and deaths. Tens of thousands of people died from COVID or from complications of COVID over the last few years in the state.

The U.S. national emergency to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic ended as President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan congressional resolution to bring it to a close after three years — weeks before it was set to expire alongside a separate public health emergency.

The national emergency allowed the government to take sweeping steps to respond to the virus and support the country's economic, health and welfare systems. Some of the emergency measures have already been successfully wound-down, while others are still being phased out.

The public health emergency is set to expire on May 11, says the Biden administration.