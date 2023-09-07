Expand / Collapse search
Nightly Roundup: Weapons incident rocks Phoenix school; social media challenge blamed for teen's death

PHOENIX - From an incident that rocked a school in West Phoenix to a missing persons case that ended on a rather positive note, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, September 7, 2023.

1. Bus crash investigation in Phoenix

Man in critical condition following Phoenix bus crash: FD
A man has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Phoenix Fire officials, following a crash involving a city bus.

3. Gun-related incident sent students into chaos

Maryvale High student caught with gun on campus, police say
Several people reportedly called 911 and said there was someone actively shooting, but police say "this was confirmed not to be the case."

3. Good news in search for missing Arizona teen

Missing Casa Grande teen Karleigh Cardenas found safe, family says
Casa Grande Police initially got a report of Cardenas going missing on Aug. 29. She was entered into a national database as a missing person/runaway.

4. Taking a look at COVID-19 before the winter

COVID-19: Arizona medical expert speaks out on what people can expect from the virus this winter
As the country heads into the so-called 'Winter of Sickness,' medical experts are also talking about how COVID-19 could impact us.

5. Learn more about the ‘One Chip Challenge’

One Chip Challenge: What to know about the social media trend that a family says killed their teenage boy
News that a family in Massachusetts claims the viral 'One Chip Challenge' resulted in the death of their son has cast a spotlight on the social media challenge. Here's what to know about the One Chip Challenge, and why it can cause some to feel ill or worse.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 9/7/2023

We could see some record-breaking temperatures this weekend.