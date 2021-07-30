Phoenix Union High School District reinstates mask mandate

article

Amid the fast-spreading COVID-19 Delta variant, the Phoenix Union High School District says all staff, students and visitors must wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, when the new school year begins on August 2.

"In an effort to protect our staff, students, and the community, PXU has a good faith belief that following guidance from the CDC and other health agencies regarding mitigation strategies is imperative," the district said in a news release on Friday.

Phoenix Union's mask mandate comes after the CDC updated its guidelines, saying that everyone in K-12 schools should wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

MORE: COVID-19 delta variant surge: How to tell if you’re in high-risk area

Governor Doug Ducey has said the state does not allow mask mandates.

"Please get the vaccine," Ducey said. "We have made it clear from the very beginning that we will never mandate the vaccine, and we’ve taken action to prevent vaccine passports or mandates. We’ve made sure that students aren’t discriminated against in our universities or public schools for their vaccine status. We’ve prevented mask mandates from being imposed on our businesses and on the public. We have also encouraged everyone to get this vaccine. It is the surest way of keeping you and your loved ones safe. I got my shot once I was eligible, and I’m glad I did."

RELATED: AZDHS: Masks should be worn indoors, in classrooms amid Delta variant-fueled COVID-19 surge

The district said its governing board will discuss mitigation plans, mask policies and "consider the temporary continuation of the mask requirement" at a meeting on August 5.

"Recently, we have heard from our staff, students, and families that they want us to realign our mitigation practices with the guidelines and recommendations of national and local agencies," the district added.

Arizona reported 1,965 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the most in a single day since early March.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Coronavirus in Arizona

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.