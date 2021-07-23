Gov. Ducey urges Arizonans to get vaccinated amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Governor Doug Ducey released a statement Friday, urging Arizonans to get vaccinated after the state health department reported nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily number in over a week.

"We have so much more information about COVID-19 now than when we first learned about this disease," Ducey said in a statement. "Our hearts are with everyone who has been impacted by this virus, directly or indirectly. Today, thanks to the miracle of modern science, we have something we didn’t have last year: a vaccine."

Like other states, Arizona has seen a case surge in the last two weeks. Experts say the highly contagious delta variant as well as people gathering for Fourth of July contributed to the trend. But they also say most of the cases now involve people who were unvaccinated.

MORE: Should vaccinated people wear masks again with COVID-19 cases rising?

"Please get the vaccine," Ducey said. "We have made it clear from the very beginning that we will never mandate the vaccine, and we’ve taken action to prevent vaccine passports or mandates. We’ve made sure that students aren’t discriminated against in our universities or public schools for their vaccine status. We’ve prevented mask mandates from being imposed on our businesses and on the public. We have also encouraged everyone to get this vaccine. It is the surest way of keeping you and your loved ones safe. I got my shot once I was eligible, and I’m glad I did."

MORE: Find COVID-19 vaccine locations in your area

MORE: Maricopa County COVID-19 vaccine status updates

MORE: Arizona Dept. of Health COVID-19 vaccine prioritization

The Associated Press contributed to this report.







More coronavirus news

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.