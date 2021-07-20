COVID-19 numbers rising show a 'pandemic among the unvaccinated,' Arizona health director says

The state’s top health official is calling the rise in COVID-19 cases in Arizona, once again, a "pandemic among the unvaccinated."

Hospitals and health officials in the state are urging people to take precautions against the COVID-19 Delta variant as the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

The number of new cases has nearly quadrupled in the last four weeks in Arizona, and the vast majority of those who’ve gotten the virus recently are not vaccinated.

State health officials are strongly recommending vaccination and mask-wearing while indoors, but unlike in other states, there are no mandates in Arizona.

Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) says, "We may see a continued surge in cases."

Looking at AZDHS data, you can see the curve beginning to incline again, showing a rise in cases.

Four weeks ago, the state was averaging about 900 new cases a week. Last week, an average of about 4,000 new cases.

"We’re dealing with a pandemic in the unvaccinated is absolutely true. That’s where our serious cases are, that’s where the risk is still going to be," says Dr. David Engelthaler, Director of TGen's infectious disease division.

About 90% of Arizonans who test positive for COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated.

AZDHS strongly recommends all people over the age of 12 to get vaccinated and that unvaccinated people wear a mask indoors.

In contrast, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has recently enacted laws prohibiting schools from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine or masks, even going so far as to sending letters of reprimand to districts that implemented quarantine measures.

"I think that there is a disconnect for some of the laws. So schools cannot mandate, they have to make masks optional, again that’s going to be up to families on whether or not to have their children wear masks," Christ says, adding, "When you look at quarantining only unvaccinated children, that potentially conflicts with the law. But we wouldn’t look at just quarantining unvaccinated children, you would also look at vaccinated children, we know we have breakthrough cases."

Experts say young children typically don’t spread the Delta variant, and it’s not the elderly that are getting sick either.

"The highest risk groups are really well vaccinated so we’ve taken them off the table. So most of the virus is spreading now is in that 18-24 year old group and that’s our college-age group," Engelthaler said.

In Arizona, more than 6.7 million vaccine doses have been administered. Over 3.6 million people, or 51.1% of the state’s vaccine-eligible population, have received at least one dose. Nearly 3.3. million people have been fully vaccinated.

