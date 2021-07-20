Arizona reports 1,154 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

article

Arizona health officials reported Tuesday 1,154 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths.

This is the second consecutive day of more than 1,000 confirmed new cases across the state. This brings Arizona’s total number of cases since the pandemic started to 910,436. The number of deaths remains at 18,117.

Hospitalizations due to the virus declined only by a few cases. There were 809 people hospitalized as of July 19.

Like other states, Arizona has seen a significant rise in new cases. Health experts attribute the recent surge in cases increases to low vaccination rates, the fast-spreading delta variant and July Fourth gatherings.

In Arizona, more than 6.7 million vaccine doses have been administered. Over 3.6 million people, or 51.1% of the state’s vaccine-eligible population, have received at least one dose. Nearly 3.3. million people have been fully vaccinated.

