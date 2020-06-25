FDA publishes COVID-19 vaccine guidelines opposed by White House
The FDA released updated safety standards for COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday after the White House blocked their formal release.
Researchers look to horseshoe crabs for help with a COVID vaccine
For decades, horseshoe crabs have played a role in vaccine development. Researchers are now looking at how they could help with a COVID vaccine.
FDA chief says 'science will guide' decision on coronavirus vaccine approval
President Donald Trump is pushing for a fast decision. But Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration's chief pledged to a Senate committee that the decision will be based on science, not politics.
Johnson & Johnson begins late-stage study of first single-shot coronavirus vaccine
A handful of other vaccines in the U.S. — including shots made by Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. — and others in other countries are already in final-stage testing.
Medical experts concerned US not ready for COVID-19 vaccine
Health departments that have been underfunded for decades say they currently lack the staff, money and tools to educate people about vaccines and then to distribute, administer and track doses to some 330 million people.
Officials detail plan to provide COVID-19 vaccines for free
The federal government is outlining a sweeping plan to make COVID-19 vaccines available for free to all Americans.
Navajo Nation will participate in COVID-19 vaccine trials
“Several COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials are making progress across the U.S. and it’s important that the Navajo people have an opportunity to participate in a Phase 3 trial,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement.
Who would be the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine?
Who would be the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Probably people in the country where the first effective vaccine is developed.