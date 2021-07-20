All Banner Health employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, CEO says

article

Banner Health announced on Tuesday that more than 50,000 of its employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1 of this year, with limited exceptions.

"To protect patients, team members and the community, today Banner Health notified its employees that being vaccinated for COVID-19 will be a condition of employment. With limited exceptions, all team members have until November 1 to be fully vaccinated," read a July 20 news release in part.

The decision was made for several reseasons, including the fact that health care workers care for the community's most vulnerable residents, the Delta variant is on the rise, and flu season and COVID-19 coinciding could wreak havoc on the health care system.

"We care for some of the most vulnerable people in our communities and we owe it to them to take every measure possible to ensure the safest care environment," said Peter Fine, president and CEO for Banner Health.

The Delta variant is the cause of more than 80% of the new COVID-19 cases, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"In some parts of the country, the percentage is even higher — particularly in areas of low vaccination rates," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a U.S. Senate hearing on Tuesday.

"The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants is to prevent the spread of disease, and vaccination is the most powerful tool we have," she continued.

Details about how employees can be exempt from vaccines will be released at a later date.

Banner Health is the largest private employer in the state.

The latest on COVID-19 in Arizona

Arizona health officials reported on Tuesday 1,154 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths.

This is the second consecutive day of more than 1,000 confirmed new cases across the state. This brings Arizona’s total number of cases since the pandemic started to 910,436. The number of deaths remains at 18,117.

In Arizona as of July 20, more than 6.7 million vaccine doses have been given. Over 3.6 million people, or 51.1% of the state’s vaccine-eligible population, have received at least one dose. Nearly 3.3. million people have been fully vaccinated.

