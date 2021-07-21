Expand / Collapse search
'She was my rock': Arizona family loses mother of 4, grandmother to 10 after battle with COVID-19

Tolleson man, Ysmael Vega, is mourning his wife who died of virus complications on July 13. He's currently recovering from the virus and pneumonia. Fernanda Vega, 47, was loved by her four children, 10 grandchildren and all her friends. She worked in the healthcare industry for years.

PHOENIX - Arizona's health director made it clear that nearly all recent COVID-19 cases in the state are among those who are unvaccinated, and with that, it means there are more COVID-19 deaths.

Tolleson man, Ysmael Vega, is mourning his wife who died of virus complications on July 13. He's currently recovering from the virus and pneumonia.

Fernanda Vega, 47, was loved by her four children, 10 grandchildren and all her friends. She worked in the healthcare industry for years.

Ysmael said she had lots of energy, "Even making time to play slow-pitch softball."

Fernanda Hernandez Vega

Fernanda Hernandez Vega

Fernanda's COVID-19 battle took a quick turn

The couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary earlier this year. But just a few weeks ago, Ysmael contracted COVID-19.

Then Fernanda and their 17-year-old son caught the virus.

At one moment, she was fighting COVID-19 symptoms. Then, her health took a sudden turn for the worst.

On July 13, Fernanda went to the emergency room. Ysmael says they learned she had a blood clot in her lungs and a weak pulse.

Fernanda died within an hour.

"All I did was just hold her hand, massaged her hair, told her how much I missed her. But I saw peace. I didn't see any more pain. The pain was just that she was gone," he said.

‘Don’t take anything for granted'

"She was my rock. She was the foundation. Everybody went to her for whatever. She took so much on," he said.

Ysmael is heartbroken while recovering from COVID-19 and pneumonia at home. He says his family didn't get vaccinated due to possible side effects.

Initially hesitant but now, Ysmael will get the shot. "With what I have experienced, I don't want to go through this again. I do not," he said.

Ysmael will remember Fernanda for her kindness and authenticity. His soulmate would have turned 48 next month.

"Don't take anything for granted. Life is precious. Enjoy life to its fullest and that was her motto," he said.

To donate to the family in their time of need, visit this link https://www.gofundme.com/f/paying-tribute-to-fernanda-hernandez-vega

