PHOENIX (AP) - Voters are making their final decisions in a historic Arizona election. Either Republican Rep. Martha McSally or Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema will become the state's first female U.S. Senator. Their contentious race for a seat being vacated by retiring Senator Jeff Flake has dominated the state's politics.

Leaders of the group Arizona Educators United announced Monday that the state's teacher walkout will continue into Wednesday. The decision was announced in a brief statement made on behalf of the AEU's leadership by Dylan Wegela, an administrator of the AEU's closed group page on Facebook.

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona and Colorado teachers plan to don red shirts and descend upon their respective Capitols for a second day in a growing educator uprising. Educators in both states want more classroom resources and have received offers either for increased school funding or pay, but they say the money isn't guaranteed and the efforts don't go far enough. The walkouts are the latest in demonstrations that spread from West Virginia, Oklahoma and Kentucky

PHOENIX (AP) - Thousands of Arizona teachers and their supporters are marching toward the state Capitol to demand more education funding in a historic statewide strike that's shut down schools. Crowds in red shirts filled the streets from the starting point at downtown Phoenix's baseball park Thursday and broke into chants of "Red for Ed" as they marched en masse.

PHOENIX (AP) - A wave of red-clad teachers will crash upon the Arizona state Capitol on Thursday for an unprecedented job action that will close schools for a majority of the state's public school students, part of an educator uprising that's also bubbled up in Colorado.

PHOENIX (AP) - A day ahead of a scheduled walk off the job, Arizona teachers are holding walk-in protests outside public schools. The expected walk off Thursday is an unprecedented action in the conservative state with few union protections.

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona teachers are conducting another round of protests outside schools as they weigh whether to escalate their push for more school funding by walking out of their classrooms. Teachers staged so-called walk-in protests Wednesday morning outside schools in communities such as Glendale, Phoenix and Peoria.