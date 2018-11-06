Gov. Ducey welcomes Nike to Arizona despite prior criticism over shoe controversy
Just over one week after denouncing Nike and its decision to pull a shoe that features the Betsy Ross flag, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is welcoming the shoemaker to the state.
Voters make final decisions in Arizona election
PHOENIX (AP) - Voters are making their final decisions in a historic Arizona election. Either Republican Rep. Martha McSally or Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema will become the state's first female U.S. Senator. Their contentious race for a seat being vacated by retiring Senator Jeff Flake has dominated the state's politics.
Teacher walkout to continue into Wednesday
Leaders of the group Arizona Educators United announced Monday that the state's teacher walkout will continue into Wednesday. The decision was announced in a brief statement made on behalf of the AEU's leadership by Dylan Wegela, an administrator of the AEU's closed group page on Facebook.
Teachers, supporters expected to continue walk-out on Monday
It's been four days since teachers all across the state walked out of class. The Red for Ed movement shows no signs of stopping. Teachers across the state are demanding a pay and funding increase in schools.
Arizona teachers rally, schools close for 2nd day
PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona and Colorado teachers plan to don red shirts and descend upon their respective Capitols for a second day in a growing educator uprising. Educators in both states want more classroom resources and have received offers either for increased school funding or pay, but they say the money isn't guaranteed and the efforts don't go far enough. The walkouts are the latest in demonstrations that spread from West Virginia, Oklahoma and Kentucky
Arizona teachers marching in historic strike
PHOENIX (AP) - Thousands of Arizona teachers and their supporters are marching toward the state Capitol to demand more education funding in a historic statewide strike that's shut down schools. Crowds in red shirts filled the streets from the starting point at downtown Phoenix's baseball park Thursday and broke into chants of "Red for Ed" as they marched en masse.
Thousands of teachers in Arizona to protest
PHOENIX (AP) - A wave of red-clad teachers will crash upon the Arizona state Capitol on Thursday for an unprecedented job action that will close schools for a majority of the state's public school students, part of an educator uprising that's also bubbled up in Colorado.
One-on-One with Doug Ducey on teacher requests ahead of walkouts
With a massive teacher walkout looming, a lot of questions face Gov. Doug Ducey. FOX 10's Steve Krafft asked some of those tough questions in an interview with Ducey as he visited the FOX 10 studios on April 25.
Gov. Ducey speaks on upcoming teacher walk-out
PHOENIX (AP) - A day ahead of a scheduled walk off the job, Arizona teachers are holding walk-in protests outside public schools. The expected walk off Thursday is an unprecedented action in the conservative state with few union protections.
Arizona teachers vote for 1st statewide strike
Arizona teachers have voted to walk off the job in an unprecedented move to demand increased school funding.
Arizona schools, parents plan for possible teacher strike
The potential for Arizona teachers to launch a first-ever statewide strike has school districts, parents and education officials making contingency plans despite a lack of clarity about what may happen and when.
Arizona teachers stage walk-ins; walkout weighed
Arizona teachers are conducting another round of protests outside schools as they weigh whether to escalate their push for more school funding by walking out of their classrooms.
Arizona teachers call strike vote, despite raise plan
Arizona teachers who have pushed for big raises and an increase in school funding say Gov. Doug Ducey's teacher raise proposal falls short and they're moving to take a strike vote.
Arizona Gov. Ducey addresses National Guard deployment to border
Gov. Doug Ducey spoke at a news conference on Friday, discussing the deployment of Arizona National Guard troops to the border.
Arizona teacher pay plan: Questions remain on where the money will come from
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced a plan to offer teachers a 20 percent rate hike by 2020, but some educators say they still have many questions on how that's going to happen. FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports.
Arizona Governor announces 20 percent teacher pay increase by 2020
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is bending to teacher demands that he provide a big boost in pay by promising a net 20 percent raise by 2020.
