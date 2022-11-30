Abortion in Arizona: 15-week ban now state law after Court of Appeals ruling

Arizona's 15-week ban on abortions is now state law after the Court of Appeals in Tucson issued its ruling on Dec. 30.

Previously, there had been two abortion laws on the books. The near-total ban on abortion passed before Arizona became a state has been overruled. The 15-week ban signed in 2022 by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey will now take effect.

The court harmonized both laws and ruled doctors cannot be prosecuted under the pre-statehood ban, but could face punishment for violating the 15-week ban.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich asked a court to enforce the pre-statehood ban. Planned Parenthood fought the pre-statehood ban in court.

In the court's opinion, written by Chief Judge Vasquez, "Under this construction, our contemporary statutes permit physicians to perform elective abortions up to fifteen weeks but only in conformity with a host of exacting regulations. Our original law continues to outlaw abortions under all circumstances not permitted by that subsequent legislation. This construction results in a coherent and easily applied statutory scheme. It is the only construction that comports with the legislature’s direction that each of the statutes regulating abortion continue to have force and effect.

"In sum, I join fully with the majority’s reasoning because it best complies with our legislature’s express instructions that we give all existing abortion regulations vitality: that we impliedly repeal no

provision, old or new. It also executes our legislature’s expectation that, to the extent its express instructions do not settle all disputes in construction, we will conduct the obligatory harmonization process in conformity with our settled canons for doing so. By this process, we show our strictest fidelity to legislative intent."

Read the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division Two opinion: https://www.appeals2.az.gov/Decisions/CV20220116Opinion.pdf

Arizona Attorney General-elect Kris Mayes has said she will not prosecute women or doctors over abortions.

In September, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said she will not prosecute women, but did not say anything about providers.

On a Newsmaker Saturday segment in October, FOX 10's John Hook asked Mitchell, "So you would follow the law, whatever it ends up being?"

She replied, "I would follow the law."

Hook followed up with, "Do you have prosecutorial discretion on whether you would pursue it?"

Mitchell stated, "Absolutely. I think any case that comes in the door I use discretion on every day of my life and that is to review the case and say is this worth prosecuting, is it worth prosecutorial resources, does it have a reasonable likelihood of conviction? And of course you have to take into account community attitudes because you have to get a unanimous jury."

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates. Our earlier report is below:

Arizona's Court of Appeals has heard oral arguments in the continued legal battle against Arizona’s near-total abortion ban that dates back at least a century.

Read More: Here's what to know about ARS 13-3603

Arizona is in a state of legal confusion when it comes to abortion laws, as there are two conflicting laws - between the near-total ban and a 15-week ban that was signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey in 2022.

The lawsuit was filed by Planned Parenthood of Arizona against the state, and as the court weighs the dueling abortion laws on the books, they referred to this as a 'question of statutory interpretation.'

"They’re playing with women, and they’re playing with their rights," said Dr. Ronald Yunis with Acacia Women’s Center, an abortion clinic in Phoenix. "They’re playing with their fears, and this is just more of that. I think even the judge is right now allowing this to be sent to the appellate court and then that sent back, it’s all games they’re playing."

Acacia Women’s Center is still performing abortions, since an appellate court temporarily overrode a Pima County judge’s ruling to reinstate the near total ban. Arizona has seen a back and forth, in terms of abortion laws, since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling in June.

"It’s made my job more difficult, because with less providers, we are inundated with phone calls and request for visits, and we try to help everybody," said Dr. Yunis. "We work six days a week. We’re trying to help everybody we can."

Opponents of abortion also spoke out about the current state of affairs in regards to abortion in Arizona.

"At Center for Arizona Policy, we support both mothers and their unborn children, and we look forward to a day in Arizona we are abortion is not the choice that women are making," said Cathi Herrod, President of the Center for Arizona Policy.

Herrod says both the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and Planned Parenthood argued their points well, but she hopes the appellate court will rule with the intent of the Arizona State Legislature.

"The U.S. Supreme Court has clearly said that the decision on abortion law is up to the people to its elected representatives. That means the legislature, not the courts," said Herrod.

A decision could come down quickly, or take months. Many are also expecting this to go up to the Arizona Supreme Court before Arizonans have a final decision on which abortion law will be permanent in the state.