Arizona reports 1,479 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

article

Arizona is reporting 1,479 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest daily case number in over a week.

The state’s dashboard released the latest numbers Friday, which included another seven deaths attributed to the virus.

This brings Arizona’s totals since the pandemic began to 914,132 cases and 18,144 deaths.

Hospitalizations due to the virus also continue to trend upward with 910 patients statewide. Of those, 238 are in the ICU. ICU occupancies have not been that high since March 12.

Like other states, Arizona has seen a case surge in the last two weeks. Experts say the highly contagious delta variant as well as people gathering for Fourth of July contributed to the trend. But they also say most of the cases now involve people who were unvaccinated.

In Arizona, vaccine demand remains sluggish. The portion of the eligible population who has gotten at least partially vaccinated has hovered around 51% for several days. More than 6.7 million vaccine doses have been administered so far. Almost 3.7 million have gotten at least one dose. Over 3.3 million have been fully vaccinated.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

More Coronavirus news: