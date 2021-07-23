Arizona reports 1,479 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from FRI 8:37 AM MST until FRI 5:30 PM MST, Gila County
10
Flood Warning
from FRI 11:21 AM MST until FRI 5:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
from FRI 9:55 AM MST until FRI 3:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 10:53 AM MST until FRI 3:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from FRI 9:06 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 11:45 AM MST, Deer Valley
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 11:45 AM MST, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa

Arizona reports 1,479 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

By Associated Press
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press
coronavirus article

PHOENIX - Arizona is reporting 1,479 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest daily case number in over a week.

The state’s dashboard released the latest numbers Friday, which included another seven deaths attributed to the virus.

This brings Arizona’s totals since the pandemic began to 914,132 cases and 18,144 deaths.

Hospitalizations due to the virus also continue to trend upward with 910 patients statewide. Of those, 238 are in the ICU. ICU occupancies have not been that high since March 12.

Like other states, Arizona has seen a case surge in the last two weeks. Experts say the highly contagious delta variant as well as people gathering for Fourth of July contributed to the trend. But they also say most of the cases now involve people who were unvaccinated.

In Arizona, vaccine demand remains sluggish. The portion of the eligible population who has gotten at least partially vaccinated has hovered around 51% for several days. More than 6.7 million vaccine doses have been administered so far. Almost 3.7 million have gotten at least one dose. Over 3.3 million have been fully vaccinated.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

More Coronavirus news: