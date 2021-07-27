AZDHS: Masks should be worn indoors, in classrooms amid Delta variant-fueled COVID-19 surge

Arizona's Department of Health Services says masks should be worn indoors by vaccinated and unvaccinated people, including at K-12 schools, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made the recommendation on Tuesday as COVID-19 numbers surge.

The CDC changed its mask guidelines Tuesday for people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, citing new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread by those who have been vaccinated.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the high transmissibility of the delta variant is behind the agency’s change in guidelines.

"Unlike the alpha variant that we had back in May, where we didn’t believe that if you were vaccinated you could transmit further - this is different now with the delta variant. And we’re seeing that now, infection is possible if you (have been vaccinated and) are a rare breakthrough infection, that you can transmit further, which is the reason for the change," she said.

Arizona DHS and top educator agrees with the recommendation

The department says everyone who is and isn't vaccinated should be wearing masks indoors with people not of their household, in accordance with the CDC's new guidelines

"In schools, everyone should wear masks regardless of whether they are vaccinated. This includes students, teachers, staff and visitors," the department said.

The CDC lists Maricopa, Pinal, Yavapai, Mohave, Navajo, Apache and Gila counties as having high transmission rates.

Kathy Hoffman, Arizona's Superintendent of Public Instruction, said on Twitter she's calling on Gov. Doug Ducey to "follow the guidance of public health experts and give schools back their local decision-making authority to set policies for safe in-person instruction."

She calls on educators, students and families to practice COVID-19 protocols to keep the community safe.

"Students, teachers, and parents are ready to get back to in-person learning, but it takes all of us," she said.

Gov. Doug Ducey says there will be no statewide mandate

In response to the recommendation by the CDC, Ducey said in a news release on Tuesday, in part, "Arizona does not allow mask mandates, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports or discrimination in schools based on who is or isn’t vaccinated. We’ve passed all of this into law, and it will not change."

He says the push for mask-wearing among the vaccinated is an example of the Biden-Harris administration's "inability to effectively" battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today’s announcement by the CDC will unfortunately only diminish confidence in the vaccine and create more challenges for public health officials 一 people who have worked tirelessly to increase vaccination rates," Ducey said.

Recent COVID-19 surge in Arizona

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases and current hospitalizations in Arizona continues to creep upward, according to the state dashboard’s latest figures.

Arizona health officials on July 27 reported 1,475 newly confirmed cases and 12 more deaths.

This brings the state’s total numbers since the pandemic started to 920,084 cases and 18,183 deaths.

Since March, people who are not fully vaccinated made up 98% of deaths and 94% of hospitalizations. Those not fully vaccinated make up 89% of cases to date, according to Dr. Cara Christ, head of the state Department of Health Services.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard reports more than 6.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Over 3.7 million people — 51.7% of the state’s population — having received at least one shot and more than 3.3 million people are fully vaccinated.

