Passenger jet carrying U.S. citizens from Wuhan arrives at March Air Reserve Base
A jet airliner carrying a reported 201 American evacuees from Wuhan, China landed at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County Wednesday morning.
American among airlines canceling some China flights, cutting services due to coronavirus
American Airlines said Wednesday it will suspend flights between Los Angeles and both Shanghai and Beijing from Feb. 9 through Mar. 27. The airline cited "the significant decline in demand for travel to and from China."
Arizona State University bans travel to China amid virus outbreak
Arizona State University has issued a travel restriction to China days after a case of a deadly virus was confirmed in the community near Phoenix.
Virus cases in China jumps to 5,974, surpassing SARS as evacuations begin
Countries began evacuating their citizens Wednesday from the Chinese city hardest-hit by a new virus that has now infected more people in China than were sickened in the country by SARS.
UAE confirms first cases of new Chinese virus in Mideast
The United Arab Emirates is confirming the first case of the new Chinese flu in the Mideast.
Germany, Japan, Taiwan confirm first coronavirus cases in patients who haven't traveled to China
Germany, Taiwan and Japan have all reported the first cases of a new strain of coronavirus in people who have not recently visited China, where the deadly outbreak originated.
Arizona man stuck in Wuhan with his family amidst Coronavirus lockdown
An Arizona man had to make a difficult decision, after he was allowed to leave Wuhan on a chartered flight back to the U.S. but his wife was not.
China reports 25 more Coronavirus deaths as U.S. prepares evacuation
China on Tuesday reported 25 more deaths from a new viral disease, raising the total to at least 106, as the U.S. government prepared to fly Americans out of the city at the center of the outbreak.
UArizona cancels Chinese New Year event over Coronavirus fears
The University of Arizona has cancelled its Chinese New Year Festival in light of fears over the dangerous new virus outbreak in China.
Some ASU students on edge following confirmed case of Coronavirus
Monday marks the first day back to school for students at Arizona State University's Tempe campus since a member of the ASU community was confirmed to be infected with the Wuhan Coronavirus.
Health officials: New Coronavirus poses 'no major risks' to public at this time
Arizona health officials say while people should be cautious of the new Coronavirus, there are still no major risks to the public at this time.
At Sky Harbor, some express concerns as Coronavirus outbreak continues
As the Coronavirus outbreak continues around the world, some travellers at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport are concerned over the developments.
How dangerous is coronavirus?
Weeks after Chinese officials announced the outbreak of a new virus, over 2,700 people have been sickened and 80 have died, leading to questions of just how alarmed the public should be.
How Valley hospitals are preparing for coronavirus
Health experts say corona disease originated from China and anyone traveling from China to the United States could be at risk.
First case of coronavirus confirmed in L.A. County
Health officials confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Los Angeles County on Sunday.
China confirms 2,700 cases of virus, 40 counted elsewhere
China has confirmed more than 2,700 cases of a new virus, with 81 deaths. Most have been in the central city of Wuhan where the illness first surfaced last month.
Arizona resident is 5th confirmed case of coronavirus in US
Officials say a Maricopa County resident has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak in China shuts Hong Kong Disneyland
It’s better to be safe than sorry.
Virus death toll in China rises as U.S. prepares evacuation
A new viral illness being watched with a wary eye around the globe accelerated its spread in China on Sunday with 80 deaths so far, while the U.S. Consulate in the city at the epicenter announced it will evacuate its personnel and some private citizens aboard a charter flight.
Arizona resident is 5th confirmed case of coronavirus in US
Officials say a Maricopa County resident has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.