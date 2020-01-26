How dangerous is coronavirus?

Weeks after Chinese officials announced the outbreak of a new virus, over 2,700 people have been sickened and 80 have died, leading to questions of just how alarmed the public should be.

Virus death toll in China rises as U.S. prepares evacuation

A new viral illness being watched with a wary eye around the globe accelerated its spread in China on Sunday with 80 deaths so far, while the U.S. Consulate in the city at the epicenter announced it will evacuate its personnel and some private citizens aboard a charter flight.