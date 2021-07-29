Some Arizona city facilities again will have mask mandates

Several major Arizona cities are reinstituting mask-wearing requirements for people in city-owned facilities in response to new federal guidance aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said she directed the city manager on July 28 to require masks in city facilities, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Mandates announced by Phoenix, Peoria, Tempe and Flagstaff also apply whether people are vaccinated or not.

Peoria’s requirement took effect Thursday, while Tempe’s mandate takes effect Friday and exempts children under 6.

A similar requirement ordered by the Phoenix city manager for all city facilities takes effect Monday, the city said in a statement.

The Phoenix City Council voted in May to have the city automatically adjust mask policies to track the latest guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the city said.

Officials in Flagstaff announced that masks must be worn in city facilities beginning July 30.

The CDC on Tuesday recommended that people in areas of substantial virus spread wear masks in indoor spaces whether or not they are vaccinated.

Most of Arizona, including the Phoenix and Tucson areas, meets the threshold for substantial community spread.

