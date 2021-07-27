Arizona businesses looking for job seekers to fill up job openings

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Resort is looking to hire workers due to losing hundreds of workers last year as a result of the pandemic.

Christie Martinez with the resort says they have lost many employees.

"At the start of the pandemic we had 1,200 employees, we went down to 28 overnight," Martinez said.

With many job openings available, the resort is hosting a Meet The Team mixer on July 28.

Martinez says minimum wages have now increased, and there is now a $500 signing bonus.

Small business are struggling to find staffing members to work, and economist Danny Court says some businesses can't afford it.

"If you're a small business that can't afford those types of incentive, you're on the short end of that," Court said.

Court says Arizona is on a good pace.

"We're on pace, depending on the pace continued monthly job growth, it can be as soon as October or potentially late of February 2022 to recover all the jobs we lost," Court said.

