Navajo Nation executive branch employees must receive COVID-19 vaccine
All Navajo Nation executive branch employees must be vaccinated by Sept. 29, President Jonathan Nez announced.
US support for vaccine mandates grows as COVID-19 anxiety rises, poll finds
A recent poll finds that most American adults want vaccination mandates for those attending movies, sports, concerts and other crowded events; those traveling by airplane; and workers in hospitals, restaurants, stores and government offices.
These companies are requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations
Multiple major companies are now requiring their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 amid rising cases of the delta variant across the U.S.
Las Vegas Raiders to require vaccines for fans at home games
The Las Vegas Raiders will require all fans attending home games to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19.
More than a dozen Arizona venues requiring COVID-19 vaccines, negative tests
More than a dozen music venues in the Valley, Tucson and Flagstaff are requiring proof of being vaccinated against COVID-19.
Live Nation to require COVID-19 vaccination or negative test from artists, fans
Live Nation will require all artists and fans to either show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test starting Oct. 4, the company said.
Delta, American Airlines, Southwest will not mandate COVID-19 vaccine for employees
Three major U.S. airlines will not be requiring their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine but will offer additional paid time off and cash as incentives for those that do.
McDonald’s to require COVID-19 vaccines for all US-based staff
“Getting vaccinated remains the single most effective thing we can do to protect ourselves and our communities,” an internal note obtained by FOX Television Stations stated.
Summerfest: COVID vaccine, negative test required to attend
A COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result will be required to attend Summerfest 2021.
United, Frontier roll out COVID-19 vaccination requirements for workers
United Airlines will require all U.S.-based employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by late October, the company announced Friday.
Yelp feature allows users to find businesses requiring COVID-19 vaccination
The company announced two free features for businesses — “proof of vaccination required” and “all staff fully vaccinated” — to help consumers understand how a business is currently operating amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden sets COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal workers, directs DOD to do same
President Joe Biden announced Thursday that federal workers must show proof of receiving a COVID vaccine or submit to regular testing.
COVID-19 vaccine mandates: Can employers require workers to get the shot?
Employers are beginning to put COVID-19 vaccine requirements into place and it’s getting attention.
United Airlines will require new employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19
United Airlines will begin next week requiring all new employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.