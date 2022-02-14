Expand / Collapse search
Official: Trudeau to use emergency powers to quell COVID-19 mandate protests in Canada

By Rob Gillies and Ted Shaffrey
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) - A government official in Canada says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will invoke emergency powers to quell the protests by demonstrators who have paralyzed Ottawa and blocked border crossings in anger over the country's COVID-19 restrictions. 

READ: Ambassador Bridge officially reopened after week

For the past two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other vehicles have clogged the streets of Ottawa, the capital, railing against vaccine mandates and other virus precautions and condemning Trudeau's Liberal government. 

The senior government official who confirmed the plans to use emergency powers was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

'Freedom Convoy': Will Ambassador Bridge blockade end COVID-19 mandates?

On this edition of Let It Rip, the panel discusses the protest over Covid mandates that has closed the Ambassador Bridge for days.