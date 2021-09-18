Arizona reports over 100 coronavirus deaths amid signs of slowing

Arizona on Saturday reported over 100 additional COVID-19 deaths for only the second time since February even as several metrics showed some slowing in the pandemic’s current surge.

The 108 deaths and 2,742 additional confirmed virus cases reported Saturday increased the pandemic totals to 19,487 deaths and 1,064,346 cases, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The dashboard also reported that virus-related hospitalizations dropped below 2,000 for the first time in nearly three weeks, with 1,981 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds as of Friday, down from the current surge’s high of 2,103 on Sept. 11, according to the dashboard.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University data showed drops in the seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and of daily deaths over the past two week weeks.

The daily new cases average dropped from 3,152 on Sept. to 2,732 on Thursday while the daily deaths average dropped from 39.3 to 33.1 during the same period.

In another development, city of Phoenix officials said the city’s two mobile COVID-19 vans and other city testing locations would begin offering vaccines.

The city will use federal pandemic relief money to pay for adding vaccinations to the testing program, officials said in a statement.

