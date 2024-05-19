Toddler shoots himself in the head; Amazon truck tire blowout kills 2: this week's top stories

WM Phoenix Open attack; tragedy in Surprise | Crime Files
From an apparent Amazon semi truck tire blowout killing two people to a Maricopa County toddler being shot in the head, here are this week's top stories from May 12-18.
1. Big changes are coming to air conditioning units in 2025, industry expert says
Air conditioning experts say within the last year and a half, the A/C industry has gone through significant changes with more on the way. We found out how it'll impact homeowners who need a new A/C unit once the one they have now dies.
2. Plea deals reported for 3 alleged Gilbert Goons members
Three alleged members of the Gilbert Goons criminal street gang have accepted plea deals in assault cases stemming from cases in the east Valley.
3. You need a salary of $87K to live comfortably in this Arizona community
In some Arizona cities, residents need to earn nearly six figures to afford a comfortable lifestyle
4. Toddler shoots himself in the head in Maricopa County, sheriff's office says
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies say the boy shot himself in the head.
5. Suspect found dead in aftermath of hostage situation, house fire in Surprise: PD
An infant has been shot several times and a suspect is barricaded inside a home in a neighborhood in Surprise.
6. Arizona photographer captures rare Northern Lights occurrence in U.S. southwest
Arizona-based astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy has been working to capture images of the Northern Lights that could be visible all the way in Arizona this weekend due to increased solar activity.
7. Apparent Amazon truck tire blowout near Tonopah kills 2 people
An apparent tire blowout on an Amazon truck on I-10 near Tonopah ended in two people being killed on Thursday afternoon, Arizona DPS said.
8. Motorcyclist ejected on US 60 in Mesa and hit by several cars
A motorcycle driver was ejected after reportedly rear-ending someone on US 60 in Mesa on Wednesday and was hit by several cars.
9. I-17 closure in north Phoenix caused massive traffic backups
If you hadn't noticed, there were big traffic backups in north Phoenix this Mother's Day weekend. A portion of I-17 was shutdown to clear the way for construction crews, causing some streets to look more like parking lots.
10. Phoenix Police announce hundreds of arrests in five-day operation cracking down on violent crime
Phoenix Police announce hundreds of arrests in multi-day crackdown on violent crime. The coordinated effort involved multiple agencies, including the FBI.