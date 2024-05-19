Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
5
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from MON 9:00 AM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains

Toddler shoots himself in the head; Amazon truck tire blowout kills 2: this week's top stories

By
Published  May 19, 2024 4:14pm MST
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

WM Phoenix Open attack; tragedy in Surprise | Crime Files

From an apparent Amazon semi truck tire blowout killing two people to a Maricopa County toddler being shot in the head, here are this week's top stories from May 12-18.

1. Big changes are coming to air conditioning units in 2025, industry expert says

Featured

Big changes are coming to air conditioning units in 2025, industry expert says
article

Big changes are coming to air conditioning units in 2025, industry expert says

Air conditioning experts say within the last year and a half, the A/C industry has gone through significant changes with more on the way. We found out how it'll impact homeowners who need a new A/C unit once the one they have now dies.

2. Plea deals reported for 3 alleged Gilbert Goons members

Featured

Plea deals reported for 3 alleged Gilbert Goons members
article

Plea deals reported for 3 alleged Gilbert Goons members

Three alleged members of the Gilbert Goons criminal street gang have accepted plea deals in assault cases stemming from cases in the east Valley.

3. You need a salary of $87K to live comfortably in this Arizona community

Featured

You need a salary of $87K to live comfortably in this Arizona community
article

You need a salary of $87K to live comfortably in this Arizona community

In some Arizona cities, residents need to earn nearly six figures to afford a comfortable lifestyle

4. Toddler shoots himself in the head in Maricopa County, sheriff's office says

Featured

Toddler shoots himself in the head in Maricopa County, sheriff's office says
article

Toddler shoots himself in the head in Maricopa County, sheriff's office says

A toddler was rushed to the hospital after Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies say the boy shot himself in the head.

5. Suspect found dead in aftermath of hostage situation, house fire in Surprise: PD

Featured

Suspect found dead in aftermath of hostage situation, house fire in Surprise: PD
article

Suspect found dead in aftermath of hostage situation, house fire in Surprise: PD

An infant has been shot several times and a suspect is barricaded inside a home in a neighborhood in Surprise.

6. Arizona photographer captures rare Northern Lights occurrence in U.S. southwest

Featured

Arizona photographer captures rare Northern Lights occurrence in U.S. southwest
article

Arizona photographer captures rare Northern Lights occurrence in U.S. southwest

Arizona-based astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy has been working to capture images of the Northern Lights that could be visible all the way in Arizona this weekend due to increased solar activity.

7. Apparent Amazon truck tire blowout near Tonopah kills 2 people

Featured

Apparent Amazon truck tire blowout near Tonopah kills 2 people
article

Apparent Amazon truck tire blowout near Tonopah kills 2 people

An apparent tire blowout on an Amazon truck on I-10 near Tonopah ended in two people being killed on Thursday afternoon, Arizona DPS said.

8. Motorcyclist ejected on US 60 in Mesa and hit by several cars

Featured

Motorcyclist ejected on US 60 in Mesa and hit by several cars
article

Motorcyclist ejected on US 60 in Mesa and hit by several cars

A motorcycle driver was ejected after reportedly rear-ending someone on US 60 in Mesa on Wednesday and was hit by several cars.

9. I-17 closure in north Phoenix caused massive traffic backups

Featured

I-17 closure in north Phoenix caused massive traffic backups
article

I-17 closure in north Phoenix caused massive traffic backups

If you hadn't noticed, there were big traffic backups in north Phoenix this Mother's Day weekend. A portion of I-17 was shutdown to clear the way for construction crews, causing some streets to look more like parking lots.

10. Phoenix Police announce hundreds of arrests in five-day operation cracking down on violent crime

Featured

Phoenix Police announce hundreds of arrests in five-day operation cracking down on violent crime
article

Phoenix Police announce hundreds of arrests in five-day operation cracking down on violent crime

Phoenix Police announce hundreds of arrests in multi-day crackdown on violent crime. The coordinated effort involved multiple agencies, including the FBI.