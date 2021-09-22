Wrong-way driver dies in fiery Maryvale crash

A woman driving the wrong way near 51st Avenue and Clarendon has died after crashing into a pickup truck on Tuesday, Phoenix Police said.

Officials say that a Toyota Matrix driving south down the northbound lanes of 51st Avenue hit a Dodge truck at around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 21.

By the time first responders arrived, the Toyota was on fire and a woman was trapped inside. Firefighters, police officers and bystanders all worked to put out the flames and pull her out of the car.

The woman, identified as 22-year-old Dezarae Medina, died at the hospital.

The truck driver was not hurt, and they did not show any signs of impairment.

More Arizona headlines

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement





