Wrong-way driver dies in fiery Maryvale crash
PHOENIX - A woman driving the wrong way near 51st Avenue and Clarendon has died after crashing into a pickup truck on Tuesday, Phoenix Police said.
Officials say that a Toyota Matrix driving south down the northbound lanes of 51st Avenue hit a Dodge truck at around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 21.
By the time first responders arrived, the Toyota was on fire and a woman was trapped inside. Firefighters, police officers and bystanders all worked to put out the flames and pull her out of the car.
The woman, identified as 22-year-old Dezarae Medina, died at the hospital.
The truck driver was not hurt, and they did not show any signs of impairment.
