Downtown Phoenix Ambassador hit by suspected drunk driver dies from injuries

article

Well-known and beloved Downtown Phoenix Ambassador Hans Hughes has died of his injuries, a month after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.

He passed away Sept. 21 at Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix.

Police say Hughes was hit while riding his bike on Aug. 20 at 1st and Fillmore Streets in downtown Phoenix. They say the person behind the wheel was cited for driving under the influence.







Weeks later, he showed signs of improvement. In a Sept. 6 Facebook post, Hughes’ sister said he was awake, responding and off a ventilator. But over the weekend, close friend and former co-worker Lauren Potter said in a GoFundMe post his condition rapidly declined, and says his heart stopped for more than 20 minutes before he was resuscitated.

"So many people downtown, whether it’s artists, musicians, visitors, or residents, they know Hans. To know him is to love him. He’s such a bright light in the community," she told FOX 10 Aug. 24.

"It’s really a tragedy that someone so selfless and kind and caring can spend so much of their life caring for others, but then have this happen to them. So, we are just grateful for the outpouring of support from the community so far," she said.

Hughes traveled on his bicycle to and from work and while on the job. He worked as a Downtown Phoenix Ambassador for nearly 12 years, helping people on the street with directions to events, venues and assisting the public in other ways.

On Sept. 2, hundreds of bike riders rolled through downtown Phoenix, with the message: Help Hans Heal. They also raised awareness about bicycle safety.

Funeral services are pending.

Online: https://www.gofundme.com/help-hans-hughes-heal-medical-living-expenses

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

More Arizona headlines