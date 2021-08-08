Suspect arrested after man shot in car during north Phoenix robbery
PHOENIX - A suspect has been arrested in the murder of a man who was shot in his car near 9th Street and Bell Road last month, according to Phoenix Police.
Detectives say 30-year-old Samuel Casas was shot during a robbery and was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. He died in the hospital later that evening.
The deadly shooting happened near 9th Street and Bell Road in north Phoenix.
On Sept. 22, police announced 24-year-old Simeon Busano was arrested for Casas' murder.
Busano was booked into jail and is accused of first-degree murder and robbery. He is being held on $1 million bond.
