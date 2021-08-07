PD: Body found in downtown Phoenix with 'obvious signs of trauma'

article

An investigation is underway after a man's body was found with "obvious signs of trauma" near 15th Avenue and Polk Street early Saturday morning, Phoenix police say.

Officers came to the area at 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 7 after a 911 caller reported seeing the body. The man's identity was not released.

"The Medical Examiner will take custody of the victim and complete their examination to determine the manner and cause of death," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

