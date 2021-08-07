Investigation underway after toddler found dead in Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX - A death investigation is underway after a toddler was found dead inside a Phoenix apartment on Aug. 6.
Phoenix Fire crews were called to the complex near Interstate 17 and Campbell for reports of an unresponsive child.
The 15-month-old was pronounced dead on scene. Police say the child showed no obvious signs of trauma.
The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.
