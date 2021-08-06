Glendale is now a dementia-friendly city

The city of Glendale has joined the Dementia Friendly Network of Communities, which is a part of a national network to support those with dementia and their caregivers.

"With 6 million people across the US living with dementia, we really need to be proactive to make a difference and help people," said Janice Greeno with Banner Alzheimer's Institute.

"It's important to provide information because there is a lack of understanding of what dementia is and there seems to be a stigma attached for people suffering. The caregivers and families need support," said Jeannie Grates, the community outreach manager for Inspira Arrowhead.

An action team led by Inspira Arrowhead, Banner Health and the city will be working together with the community to provide services. They will be working with the police department, restaurants, businesses and other organizations to educate and raise awareness about the disease.

"We understand caring for a loved one who suffers from dementia and it can feel lonely so the city is committed to using our website to connect residents for a one-stop-shop to find resources," said Ryan Lee with the City of Glendale.

If you would like to learn more about how to get involved, please visit Glendale's website at https://www.glendaleaz.com/DementiaFriendlyGlendale.

