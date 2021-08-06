City of Tempe receives $1 million from AZDHS to expand its wastewater COVID-19 program

The City of Tempe's wastewater epidemiology program received $1 million in funding from the Arizona Department of Health Services to continue its expansion.

According to a statement from the city, "This will expand the city’s program and inform state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) national best practices in the field of sewer surveillance for COVID-19."

Tempe has used the wastewater as a tool to observe the community health standards since 2018 and track COVID-19 activity in the area.

The city gathers data from the Wastewater Dashboard which collects results from seven collection areas weekly.

"This wastewater data, along with COVID-19 percent positive test results, cases per 100,000 people and Tempe Fire Medical Rescue’s EMS COVID-19 suspected calls for service, inform the city’s COVID-19 response. Tempe also monitors vaccination rates for its four zip codes. Residents can see all the data at tempe.gov/indicators," stated city officials.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

More Arizona news: