Lucid Motors opens up first retail location at Scottsdale Fashion Square

Lucid Motors, the luxury electric vehicle maker, is set to open its first retail location in Arizona. The manufacturing plant is located in Casa Grande.

People can get a look at the Lucid Air at their first studio at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

"So we have a car the size of a midsize luxury vehicle, maybe a Mercedes E class, but the interior is the size of a long-wheelbase luxury car," said Zak Edson, Lucid's senior director of retail operations.

It's a different car buying experience at the Lucid Studio. There's no dealership, no test driving, but there are models and a virtual reality presentation.

Customers get a virtual feel of the luxury electric vehicle, testing out colors and features.

There are two trunks, one in the front and one in the back. And the engine is tucked away at the bottom of the car.

"There's a second tier in here. So you can get substantial luggage in the front of the vehicle, too. So instead of having a large engine taking up the front of the vehicle and a large transmission, this is the motor and transmission and electronics to power the motor," Edson said.

The car runs at over 900 volts.

"This is one of the battery modules. There are 22 of these modules packaged low in the vehicle," Edson said.

The price tag ranges from $77,000 to $139,000 depending on the features.

Lucid Motors is hoping to lure away customers from Mercedes Benz and BMW.

"We have high performance, we have really long range, you can get over 500 miles of driving off a single charge in the car. Zero to 60 performance is outstanding, as fast as 2.5 seconds from 0 to 60," Edson said.

Lucid expects its first fleet will be delivered to customers and on the road later this year.o

Lucid will open up its studio to the public for the first time on Saturday, Aug. 7. There will be a ribbon-cutting at the new studio, located on the second floor inside the mall, next to Dick's Sporting Goods.

The studio will be open during mall hours, seven days a week.

More Arizona news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.